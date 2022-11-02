Mitchell on Siakam: ‘If you’re the Raptors, you better get that chequebook ready’

The Toronto Raptors upgraded forward Otto Porter Jr. to probable to make his season debut on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet remains questionable for Wednesday after missing Monday's win over the Atlanta Hawks due to lower back stiffness.

Porter Jr. was away from the team last week due to a personal leave of absence and had been sidelined to start the season prior to that by a hamstring injury.

He signed a two-year, $12.3 million contract with the Raptors this season after he spent last year with the Golden State Warriors.

VanVleet is averaging 13.3 points per game to go along with 7.7 assists and four rebounds in six games this season.