The Toronto Raptors own the 13th overall pick for June's NBA Draft after not moving up or down during Tuesday's Draft Lottery.

The official draft order for the first 14 picks of the 2023 #NBADraft! pic.twitter.com/V6Md6bHJJ4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 17, 2023

Toronto, who finished the 2022-23 season with a 41-41 record, had a one per cent chance at winning the No. 1 pick and earning the right to select generational superstar Victor Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-3 French superstar is very likely headed to San Antonio after the Spurs won the lottery.

The Raptors did not have a first-round pick in last year's draft, selecting Arizona centre Christian Koloko with the 33rd overall pick.

Toronto selected Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick in 2021 and have held the 13th overall pick just one time prior in their franchise history, selecting UNC power forward Ed Davis in 2010.

The 2023 NBA Draft takes place on June 22.