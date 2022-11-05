12m ago
Raptors' Siakam doubtful vs. Bulls
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls after suffering a groin injury during Friday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
TSN.ca Staff
The 28-year-old will undergo imagining on his strained right groin on Saturday and the expectation is that he'll miss some time with the injury.
Siakam logged 31 minutes in the game before departing. He recorded 18 points with seven rebounds and six assists.
The seventh-year power forward is having a strong start to his 2022-23 campaign, averaging 24.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists over nine games.
Fred VanVleet and Khem Birch are questionable for Sunday's game at Scotiabank Arena.