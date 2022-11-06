Raptors Siakam to miss at least two weeks with right adductor strain

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a right adductor strain, the team announced Sunday.

Siakam will be reevaluated following the two week timeframe.

The 28-year-old logged 31 minutes in Friday's game against the Mavericks before departing with the injury. He recorded 18 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

Siakam missed 11 games with a similar injury in 2011 and a late November or early December return would be a realistic timeline, adds TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The seventh-year power forward is averaging 24.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists over nine games.