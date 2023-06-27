With the NBA free agency moratorium opening on June 30, the Toronto Raptors plan to prioritize retaining point guard Fred VanVleet and centre Jakob Poeltl, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lewenberg expects VanVleet to re-sign for upwards of $30 million per season, while Poeltl will require a yearly salary of $20 million to retain. If the Raptors wish to avoid the luxury tax this season, they would need to clear salary elsewhere.

VanVleet, 29, has been a rumoured free agent target of the Houston Rockets but Lewnberg reports that the Raptors are confident they can retain the one-time All-Star. He played 69 games this past season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a career-high 7.2 assists per game.

Poeltl, 27, averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in 72 games between the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs last season. He was acquired from San Antonio at the trade deadline in exchange for Khem birch, a 2023 second-round pick (Sidy Cissoko), a protected 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick.