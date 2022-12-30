The Toronto Raptors will be without guard Fred VanVleet and forward Precious Achiuwa for another game as the pair continue to rehab injuries, per TSN Raptors Insider Josh Lewenberg.

No Fred VanVleet or Precious Achiuwa for the Raptors vs Phoenix tonight. They were hoping that Achiuwa would be ready to go tonight but they want him to get a couple more practices/workouts in before his return, which should come next week. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 30, 2022

VanVleet missed Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a 119-106 defeat, with back spasms. He was listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, but has been downgraded to out.

Achiuwa has not played since Nov. 11, when the Raptors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113. He suffered an ankle injury in the game and has missed 23 matchups since.

There was hope he could suit up as he was given a questionable tag on the injury report, but ultimately the team decided they want him to get a couple more practices/workouts in before he returns. A tentative timeline has been set for Achiuwa to return next week.

Toronto started 7-5 with Achiuwa in the lineup, but have struggled without him, going 8-15 in their last 23. The Suns come to town having lost four of their last five, and with star guard Devin Booker on the shelf with a groin strain.