Raptors' Achiuwa leaves game with sprained right ankle

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa left Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter with a sprained right ankle.

The team confirmed he would not return to action.

Achiuwa is done for the night with a sprained right ankle. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 10, 2022

The 23-year-old is averaging 9.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 11 games this season.