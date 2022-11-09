10m ago
Raptors' Achiuwa leaves game with sprained right ankle
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa left Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter with a sprained right ankle.
The team confirmed he would not return to action.
The 23-year-old is averaging 9.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 11 games this season.