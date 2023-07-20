Ron Harper Jr. is returning to the Toronto Raptors.

His agent, Drew Gross, tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Harper has signed a two-way deal with the team.

Forward Ron Harper Jr., has agreed on a new two-way contract to the return to the Toronto Raptors, Drew Gross of @rocnationsports tells ESPN. Harper Jr., averaged 17 points and five rebounds in his rookie season with the Raptors’ G League affiliate. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2023

Undrafted out of Rutgers, Harper appeared in nine games for the Raptors last season for a total of 48 minutes.

The 23-year-old Patterson, NJ native started 27 of the 30 games he appeared in for the G League's Raptors 905, averaging 16.7 points on .501 shooting, 5.1 boards and 4.0 assists over 31.6 minutes a night.

Harper's father, Ron Harper Sr., appeared in 1,009 career NBA games over 14 NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.