The Toronto Raptors reportedly have a wide range of candidates they plan on interviewing for their vacant head coach position, including one who is fresh off winning a league championship.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors have been granted permission to interview Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon. The WNBA legend became the first rookie head coach in league history to win the championship in 2022 and was named WNBA Coach of the Year in the process.

Prior to joining the Aces last season, the 46-year-old Hammon served as an assistant with the NBA's San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons from 2014-2022.

The native of Rapid City, South Dakota had a prolific playing career as well, making six WNBA All-Star Games and two All-WNBA First Teams.

Over 450 games with the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars, the 5-foot-6 guard averaged 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Earlier this month, Hammon, alongside NBA greats in Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, were named as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees for 2023.

Wojnarowski adds that Masai Ujiri and the Raptors have also gotten permission to speak to notable NBA assistants including Golden State Warriors' Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee Bucks' Charles Lee, Phoenix Suns' Kevin Young, San Antonio Spurs' Mitch Johnson, Sacramento Kings' Jordi Fernandez, Memphis Grizzlies' Darko Rajakovic and Miami Heat's Chris Quinn

Current Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin will also be interviewed by the team, reports Wojnarowski.

Toronto is looking for a new head coach after firing Nick Nurse earlier this month following a 41-41 season. The Raps were eliminated by the Chicago Bulls on home court in the play-in tournament.

Nurse was the head coach of the Raptors for five seasons, winning the franchise's first NBA title during his first year in 2018-19.