The Toronto Raptors released their 2023-2024 schedule on Thursday that will see the team open its campaign at home on Oct. 25 at Scotiabank Arena against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Their season wraps up on April 14 with the second of back-to-back away games at the Miami Heat.

The released schedule includes only 80 games with two more to be played the week of Dec. 4 and determined at the end of the In-Season Tournament Group Play. The Raptors begin their tournament on Nov. 17 at home to the Boston Celtics. The other teams in the Raptors' group are the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

Former head coach Nick Nurse makes his return to Toronto on Oct. 28 as his Philadelphia 76ers visit. They play in Toronto a second time on Mar. 31.

Other key dates include the return of point guard Fred VanVleet with the Houston Rockets on Feb. 9, while Toronto will get its first look at highly touted rookie Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 12.

The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets make their lone visit to Toronto on Dec. 20.

The annual Giants of Africa game that celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela is set for Dec. 1 against Mississauga, Ont.'s R.J. Barrett and the New York Knicks.

The Raptors will have two daunting six-game road trips this season (Jan. 3 to Jan. 10 and Jan. 28 to Feb. 7) with the longest homestand scheduled for five games (Feb. 9 to Feb. 22). The team will have 14 back-to-back contests, up from last season's 12.

Toronto will only feature on national U.S. TV once this season, a Jan. 18 visit from the Bulls.