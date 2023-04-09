TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are sitting some of their biggest names for their season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Leading scorer Pascal Siakam, point guard Fred VanVleet, and defensive stalwart O.G. Anunoby will all miss Sunday's game.

Head coach Nick Nurse says that shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. would play "as many minutes as he can handle."

Trent has missed significant time an elbow injury and lower back spasms.

Nurse also said that centre Jakob Poeltl and forward Scottie Barnes would play.

The Raptors will finish ninth in the NBA's Eastern Conference and host the Chicago Bulls in a play-in game Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2023.