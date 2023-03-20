Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was forced to exit their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in the first half with a wrist injury, per TSN Raptors Insider Josh Lewenberg.

X-rays were negative on Barnes' left wrist, per Raptors, but he's done for the night and will be evaluated further when the team returns to Toronto tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 20, 2023

X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Barnes will be evaluated further when the team returns to Toronto on Monday.

In 13 minutes of action in the first half, Barnes scored five points and added two rebounds and an assist.

Toronto went on to lose the game 118-111, though they trailed just 58-56 at the half.

In a season full of injuries to key players, Barnes has been the one bright spot in the medical room - his 69 games played lead all starters, and he leads the team in minutes in just his second season.

Barnes has averaged 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for Toronto to this point. The team dropped to 35-37 with the loss on Sunday, and they trail the Atlanta Hawks by one game for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.