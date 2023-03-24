Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., and Precious Achiuwa will remain sidelined for the Toronto Raptors against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Barnes, Trent and Achiuwa remain out vs Detroit tonight. Barton gets another start. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 24, 2023

Barnes has a wrist injury. Achiuwa is dealing with hamstring tightness, while Trent Jr. is working through elbow stiffness.

Barnes, 21, is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 69 games in 2022-23, his second season in the NBA.

Trent Jr., 24, is averaging 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 63 games this season with the Raptors and Achiuwa, 23, is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 47 games.

Will Barton, who is averaging 2.2 points and 1.4 assists in 10 games since joining the Raptors, will make his second consecutive start.

The Raptors enter Friday's game ninth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 35-38.