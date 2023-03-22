Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Gary Trent Jr. have joined small forward Scottie Barnes on the team's questionable list ahead of their game against the visiting Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Achiuwa is dealing with hamstring tightness while Trent Jr. is working through elbow stiffness. Barnes has a wrist injury. All three played in Sunday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trent Jr., 24, is averaging 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 63 games this season with the Raptors while Achiuwa, 23, is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 47 games.

Barnes, 21, is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 69 games in 2022-23, his second season in the NBA.

The Raptors currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-37 record.