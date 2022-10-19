Raptors set to tip new season off against Cavaliers on TSN

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Scotiabank Arena for their regular-season opener tonight.

Toronto has kept much of its roster from last year, with second-round draft pick Christian Koloko and free-agent signing Juancho Hernangomez set to make their debuts for the team.

You can watch the season-opener LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

The Raptors finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season with a 48-34 record and were ousted in six games by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the post-season.

Birch, Boucher doubtful for season opener; Porter Jr. still nursing hamstring injury Khem Birch is listed as doubtful for the Raptors' season opener Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to swelling in his left knee. Chris Boucher is also doubtful with a hamstring strain while new addition Otto Porter Jr. will miss the opener with a hamstring strain of his own.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off a ninth-place finish in the conference after falling to the Atlanta Hawks in a play-in matchup.

After spending much of the season near the top end of the conference, the Cavaliers fell down the standings late in the season.

It will also be the debut of Cleveland's newly-acquired all-star guard Donovan Mitchell, who was traded from the Utah Jazz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.