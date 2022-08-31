The Toronto Raptors added some depth to their lineup on Wednesday, signing forward Josh Jackson to a contract.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the Raptors.

Jackson, 25, averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 51 games split between the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings last season. He shot 40 per cent from the field and 25.4 per cent from three.

The Kansas product was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, spending two seasons in the desert before being dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in July of 2019.

For his career, Jackson is averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 291 games and five total season with the Suns, Grizzlies, Pistons and Kings.