Juancho Hernangomez is headed north.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Toronto Raptors are signing the Spanish big man to a one-year deal.

Hernangomez, 26, spent time with three teams last season, appearing in 40 total games for the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. He averaged 3.3 points in 11.1 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the 15th overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, Hernangomez has appeared in 297 games over six seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Celtics, Jazz and Spurs.

Internationally, Hernangomez was a member of the Spain team that won gold at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

His older brother, centre Willy Hernangomez, plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hernangomez recently co-starred in the Netflix basketball film Hustle starring Adam Sandler.