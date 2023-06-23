The Toronto Raptors have signed undrafted free agent point guard Markquis Nowell to a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Nowell played collegiately at Kansas State and set an NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game (19) during the Wildcats' Elite 8 run.

The 23-year-old played five seasons in the NCAA, beginning his career with the Little Rock Trojans and transferring to K-State for the 2021-22 season.

In 36 games this season, Nowell averaged 17.6 points and 8.3 assists in nearly 37 minutes a night. He shot .386 per cent from the field and .355 from beyond the arc.

The Raptors selected Kansas Jayhawks guard Gradey Dick with the No. 13 overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.