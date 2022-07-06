Porter on coming to Toronto: 'It just made sense'

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have officially signed forward Otto Porter Jr. to a multi-year contract.

The deal was first reported last week.

The six-foot-eight Porter was a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' championship squad this past season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 19.5 minutes in 19 playoff games.

A native of St. Louis, Porter has played nine seasons in the NBA after being selected third overall by Washington in the 2013 draft.

He has averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.