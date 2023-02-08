The Toronto Raptors take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, their final game before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, in what could be the final game in a Raptors uniform for several members of the team's core that helped win the 2019 NBA Championship.

Watch the Raptors and Spurs LIVE tonight at 7 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT on TSN1, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Raptors have been at the centre of trade rumours leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, with star forward Pascal Siakam. O.G. Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. reportedly drawing interest from other teams.

“I’m at a point in my career where it really doesn’t matter unless I feel like there’s something going on,” said Siakam. “I’ve seen people go. I’ve seen people get here. So, nothing surprises me. I don’t look for anything until my phone actually rings.

"I'm doing my job every single day," Siakam said. "I'm blessed to be to be able to live my dream and play the game that I love and getting compensated for it."

Anunoby will miss his sixth-straight game as he continues to heal from a sprained wrist he sustained against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27.

The Raptors (25-30) currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Indiana Pacers for the final spot in the play-in tournament and find themselves at a crossroads. The club's current core finished 48-34 and won a pair of playoff games against the Philadelphia 76ers last season but has underachieved this season.

The Spurs (14-40) sit 28th in the league and are fighting with the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons for higher odds in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Coming off a successful seven-game Western road trip in which they won four games, head coach Nick Nurse says the decisions made this week will have a huge effect on the franchise moving forward.

“I think this is always a big week for the franchise, as is draft night, as [are] final cuts at training camp. Anytime there is a window, whether it’s large or small, to improve your team in any way, I think that is always important for the franchise.”

Franchise cornerstone Scottie Barnes said that neither he or the team has paid much attention to the rumours swirling around the club.

"I haven't really been paying attention to it," he said. "I don't really feel anything. As a team, as a group, I don't really hear anything coming from it."

Tonight's game is the first of a five-game home stand, that also includes games against the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and New Orleans Pelicans. Only the Pelicans have a record above .500 entering Wednesday's games.