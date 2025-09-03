Toronto's IndyCar race moving to Markham in 2026

MARKHAM - IndyCar is coming to Markham, Ont.

The open-wheel auto racing series announced on Wednesday that it's moving the Grand Prix of Toronto from Exhibition Place in the city's downtown core to its northeastern suburb and that it will now be held later in the summer. Neil Lumsden, Ontario's Minister of Sport, said he was happy that the multiyear deal will keep the race — now dubbed the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham — in the province.

“The Indy is one of North America’s premier motorsport events and has been a cornerstone of Ontario’s events calendar for nearly forty years,” said Lumsden in a statement. “Sport tourism is a major economic driver for our province, and I am thrilled that this iconic event will continue to call Ontario home; thank you to the City of Markham for opening your doors to help start this new chapter.

"This event will continue to drive tourism, boost our economy, and strengthen Ontario’s reputation as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.”

The Grand Prix of Toronto is one of the oldest races on the IndyCar schedule, with the first race held in 1986. Exhibition Place, Toronto's fairgrounds, has hosted the event since its inaugural race.

The new temporary track will be built in the eastern precinct of Markham’s downtown, between Kennedy Road, Enterprise Boulevard, Unionville GO tracks and Highway 407. Track designer Tony Cotman of NZR Consulting leads the design process of the temporary circuit, which features a 12-turn, 3.52-kilometre layout including a double-sided pit lane, thrilling straightaways and technically challenging sectors.

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy was traditionally held in July, but the 2026 Markham race will run Aug. 14-16.

Markham has begun early works on the track and festival site in coordination with Metrolinx and other area partners.

"We are excited to welcome the exhilarating experience of IndyCar Series racing hitting our streets in 2026," said Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. “We are proud to welcome this world-class event to our community.

"Markham is ready to build on its strong sports legacy and offer a new home where this celebrated summer tradition can thrive. I am extremely proud of our team at the City of Markham for bringing this initiative across the finish line in just a matter of months."

The event is expected to draw more than 140,000 attendees over the three-day weekend and generate tens of millions in economic activity through sport tourism, hospitality and event services. Scarpitti noted at a news conference announcing the move that it will become the largest sporting event in York Region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.