Hannah Miller will not be suiting up for Canada at the IIHF Women's World Championship after all.

The IIHF announced Monday that the Toronto Sceptres forward is ineligible to play for her nation of birth, having played overseas more recently than the two-year timeline stipulated by the organization.

The North Vancouver native played for China at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“We are extremely disappointed to learn that Hannah is not able to compete for Canada at the upcoming world championship,” Canada general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement. “We remained optimistic and believed she had met all the conditions outlined by the IIHF to represent her country, including the two-year timeline around the transfer portal. Hannah has worked hard this season, earned a spot on our roster and we will look forward to future opportunities for her to wear the Maple Leaf.”

Miller's Toronto teammate, Julia Gosling, will join the team in her stead.

Miller, 29, has 10 goals and 14 assists in 26 games this season, good for fourth in PWHL scoring.

Canada opens their tournament on Apr. 10 against Finland in Czechia.