The Toronto Sceptres look to snap a two-game losing streak as they head to New York on Wednesday to take on No. 1 pick Sarah Fillier and the Sirens.

Watch Sceptres vs. Sirens LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Fillier has delivered on the hype so far early in her professional career. The 24-year-old forward leads the PWHL in scoring with two goals and six points in three games. In her senior year at Princeton in 2023-24, Fillier scored 30 goals with 43 points in 29 games.

The second-leading scorer in the league is Fillier’s teammate, Alex Carpenter (five points), who is tied for the league lead in goals with three. Carpenter was fourth in PWHL scoring last season with eight goals and 23 points in 24 games and was one of three nominees for the Billie Jean King MVP award.

Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart struggled in her first PWHL season last year with just three assists in 19 games as she started the season late due to injury. She has already surpassed last year’s point total with four assists in three games, and with fellow defender Ella Shelton on long-term injured reserve, Zandee-Hart is being relied upon even more.

For Toronto, forwards Sarah Nurse and Daryl Watts as well as defender Renata Fast are tied for the team in team lead in points (three) while Nurse is the only player on the roster with more than one goal (two) this season.

The Sceptres are coming off a 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 7 while the Sirens suffered their first loss of the season on Dec. 8 against Boston.

In goal, Kristen Campbell and Corinne Schroeder have continued to be workhorses for their respective teams this season. Campbell has started all three games for Toronto, recording an .894 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average, while Schroder has a .915 save percentage and 2.68 GAA in her three starts for New York.

After ending the 2024 regular season at No. 1, the Sceptres haven’t found their stride yet this season. They’ve allowed 10 goals in their first three games and their penalty kill is last in the league at 50 per cent. Reigning league MVP Natalie Spooner remains on the injured reserve as she recovers from knee surgery.

The Sirens ended last season as the worst team in the league, but it’s been a reversal of fortunes so far. Their penalty kill is tied for the best with the Boston Fleet at 87.5 per cent and their power play is second in the league at 27.3 per cent. Their 10 goals scored trails only Minnesota’s 11 as they sit third in standings.

In five meetings last season, the Sceptres went 4-1 against Sirens.