The Toronto Sceptres placed Raygan Kirk on long-term injured reserve on Monday with a lower-body injury.

To replace the rookie goaltender on the roster, the team announced the signing of Kassidy Sauvé to a standard player agreement.

Kirk, 24, picked up the injury during the third period of the team's 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Frost in St. Paul. Kirk had come in to replace Kristen Campbell who allowed four goals on 16 shots through two periods.

A native of Ste. Anne, Man., Kirk was the final selection, 42nd overall, of the 2024 PWHL Draft out of Ohio State.

In 10 games this season, Kirk was 5-1-1-1 with a goal against average of 2.26 and a .917 save percentage. The team did not specify a timeline for a return.

Sauvé, 28, is a native of Whitby, Ont. She had been playing in Sweden with SDE. Prior to heading to Europe, Suavé suited up for the Buffalo Beauts of the PHF.

The Sceptres sit in second in the PWHL on 45 points, three behind the first-place Montreal Victoire.

The team returns to action on Apr. 26 at the Boston Fleet following the world championship break.