Blayre Turnbull made the most of an Ottawa Charge giveaway to score the game-winner Tuesday night.

Ottawa’s Ronja Savolainen lost control of the puck at the top of the slot midway through the third and Turnbull picked it up and beat Emerance Maschmeyer to give the Toronto Sceptres a 3-2 lead. Emma Maltais added an empty-net goal to secure the 4-2 win.

The Sceptres (3-0-2-5), with just three wins on the season, dominated the shot clock all night outshooting Ottawa 39-24, but struggled to beat Maschmeyer, who made 34 saves.

Ottawa (4-0-2-4) opened the scoring early in the first with a power-play goal after a Toronto turnover allowed Victoria Bach, now riding a three-game point streak, to backhand a pass to Mannon McMahon out front.

Toronto, which outshot Ottawa 14-5 in the first, tied the game midway through the period when Daryl Watts found Sarah Nurse at the side of the net. Nurse redirected the puck in mid-air to Hannah Miller in the slot for her fourth of the year.

Toronto continued to dominate the shot clock in the second, but Ottawa managed to hold its own, due in large part to Maschmeyer’s play.

The Sceptres took a 2-1 lead at 8:46 of the second when Maggie Connors beat Maschmeyer from just inside the blue line.

Ottawa caught a break later in the period when the teams were battling behind the net and Toronto’s attempt to clear the puck deflected off goaltender Kristen Campbell’s skate to make it 2-2. Campbell made 20 saves.

A too many players penalty provided the Charge with an opportunity to tie the game late in the third but they were unable to capitalize.

TAKEAWAYS

Charge: Ottawa’s penalty killers were solid going a perfect 4-for-4.

Sceptres: Toronto dominated the shot clock and created a number of scoring chances but had trouble beating Maschmeyer.

KEY MOMENT

With Ottawa trailing 2-1 in the second Ottawa was fortunate to get a lucky bounce. With the teams battling behind the Toronto net the Sceptres attempt to clear the puck went in off netminder Kristen Campbell’s skate.

UP NEXT

Sceptres: Visit the Boston Fleet on Wednesday.

Charge: Visit the Montreal Victoire on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.