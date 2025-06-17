The Toronto Sceptres retained two members of their core on Tuesday with two-year extensions for forwards Natalie Spooner and Jesse Compher.

A native of Scarborough, Ont., the 34-year-old Spooner was inaugural winner of the PWHL's Billie Jean King Most Valuable Player Award in 2024 when she led the league with 20 goals in 24 games.

She was limited to only 14 games this past season after recovering from an ACL tear incurred during the 2024 playoffs. In 2025, Spooner notched three goals and two assists.

A product of Ohio State, Spooner has represented Canada on numerous occasions. With the national team, Spooner has won gold at three IIHW World Championships and two Winter Olympics.

Compher, 25, appeared in 30 games for the Sceptres last season, her second in Toronto. The Northbrook, IL native scored nine goals and added nine assists.

A former Wisconsin Badger, Compher has won two gold medals at the IIHF Worlds representing the United States and was a member of a silver medal-winning effort at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Compher is the younger sister of Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher.

The signings of Spooner and Compher capped off a busy Tuesday for the Sceptres, having previously announced the signings of goaltender Elaine Chuli and forward Claire Dalton, both of whom spent last season with the Montreal Victoire.