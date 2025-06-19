Kali Flanagan is returning to the Toronto Sceptres.

The team announced the re-signing of the 29-year-old defender to a one-year deal.

“It was crucial for us to retain Kali; she brings so much to our blue line. She is a great skating defender who has played a lot of minutes over the past two seasons,” general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement. “Kali has mentioned to us how Toronto has become her second home and was committed to staying a Sceptre throughout this process. We value her commitment to our organization and are excited to have her back on the ice, in the locker room and in our community."

A native of Burlington, MA, Flanagan spent the past two seasons with the team after being taken in the sixth round of the 2023 PWHL Draft. She appeared in 30 games this past season, scoring three goals and adding four assists, and averaged nearly 22 minutes of ice time a night.

“I could not be more excited to be coming back to Toronto," Flanagan said. "My teammates, this organization, and our amazing fans have made this city feel like home. I can’t wait to put the Sceptres jersey back on this season with my teammates and compete to bring home a championship to Toronto!”

Internationally, Flanagan has won both a IIHF World Championship gold medal (2017) and Olympic gold medal (2018) with the United States.

Flanagan becomes the latest Sceptres player to re-sign with the team in recent days, following forwards Natalie Spooner, Jesse Compher and Maggie Connors.