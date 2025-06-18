The Toronto Sceptres kept another player in the fold on Wednesday with the re-signing of Maggie Connors.

The 24-year-old St. John's native is the latest player to re-sign with the team following forwards Natalie Spooner and Jesse Compher on Tuesday.

“With her skill set, her potential and the fact she has been in our environment for the past two seasons, we believe Maggie will have a great season ahead," Sceptres general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement. "Maggie loves playing in Toronto and we love how well she fits in our market.”

Connors appeared in 24 games last season, scoring two goals. She added a goal and an assist in four playoff games.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back and re-sign with Toronto," Connors said in a statement. "From day one, this city has truly felt like home — the fans, the community, and the entire organization have made it such a special place to play,” said Connors. “We’ve built something really strong here over the past two seasons, and I’m excited to continue the chase of bringing a Walter Cup to Toronto. Season 3 can’t come soon enough!”

A product of Princeton, Connors was an 11th-round pick of the team in 2024.

In addition to the re-signings of Spooner and Compher, the team also added free agents Elaine Chuli and Claire Dalton on Tuesday.