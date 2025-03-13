One deal got done ahead of the PWHL trade deadline on Thursday.

The league-leading Montreal Victoire traded defender Anna Kjellbin to the second-place Toronto Sceptres in exchange for forward Kaitlin Willoughby.

Willoughby, who turns 30 later this month, was in her second season with Toronto. She appeared in 20 games this season.

Kjellbin, who turns 31 on Sunday, was in her first campaign with the Victoire, notching an assist in 18 games.

Internationally, the Gothenburg, Sweden native has represented the Tre Kronor on a number of occasions, including at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Victoire currently leads the Sceptres by eight points on 44 through 23 games.