TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have signed forward Clair DeGeorge on a one-year contract, the Professional Women's Hockey League team announced Monday.

The 26-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, had two assists in 26 games with the Montréal Victoire last season.

DeGeorge helped the Minnesota Frost win the Walter Cup in the PWHL's inaugural 2024 season.

She had one assist in 23 regular-season games and appeared in all 10 of the team’s playoff games.

DeGeorge is the eighth player to sign with the Sceptres this off-season, along with goaltender Elaine Chuli and forward Claire Dalton, who both played with her last season in Montreal.

The move comes a day before the PWHL's 2025 entry draft in Ottawa.

"We are excited to welcome Clair to our organization," Sceptres general manager Gina Kingsbury, said in a release. "Clair is a 200-foot centre that is defensively responsible with some offensive upside. She will bring PWHL experience to our lineup, including being a Walter Cup Champion."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.