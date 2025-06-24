The Toronto Sceptres traded goaltender Kristen Campbell and the 19th overall pick to PWHL Vancouver on Tuesday night in exchange for the 16th and 23rd picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft.

The Sceptres selected Ohio State forward Kiara Zanon and Minnesota-Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren with their respective picks while Vancouver took Minnesota-Duluth defender Nina Jobst-Smith with the 19th overall selection.

After a strong first PWHL season in 2023-24 that culminated in her winning the PWHL Goaltender of the Year award, Campbell struggled last season with Toronto. In 21 games in 2024-25, she had a 9-8-4 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.25 goals-against average. She struggled mightily in the playoffs with an .813 save percentage and 4.75 GAA and was benched in favour of third-string goaltender Carly Jackson in a critical Game 4 against the Minnesota Frost.

The Sceptres kicked off Tuesday's draft festivities with another big move earlier in the night, acquiring defender Ella Shelton from the New York Sirens for the third overall pick (Casey O'Brien).