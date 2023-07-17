Ange Postecoglou says Bayern Munich's interest in Harry Kane doesn't bother him and won't bother his star striker.

Speaking at a press conference in his native Australia, the Tottenham Hotspur manager said offers for Kane won't affect preseason preparation.

"He's here and while he's here, he's totally committed to what we're doing, and that's the way I've seen things," the former Celtic boss said of Kane. "No one has spoken to me from Munich. If other clubs want to talk about our contracted players, that's more of an issue for them than us. We've got nearly a month until the season starts, the transfer window's still open, so we'll see what transpires."

After having an earlier bid rejected by Spurs for the 30-year-old Kane, Bayern is expected to return with an improved offer shortly. Over the weekend, the club's honourary president, Uli Hoeness, expressed confidence that Bayern would land the man with 213 Premier League goals.

“He wants to play internationally and luckily for us Tottenham will not be active internationally next year," Hoeness said. "He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe. What we all like: his advisers are also very pleasant in this case. Up to now, the father and the brother [Kane's agent Charlie Kane] have always stood by what they promised. If it stays that way, that’s okay."

Kane has one year remaining on his current contract and can leave as a free agent next summer. He can sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English team as soon as January.

Spurs are currently in Australia for a match against West Ham on Tuesday. They open their 2023-2024 Premier League campaign on August 13 away to Brentford.