Don't look for Richarlison in the Tottenham Hotspur lineup any time soon.

BBC Sport's George Cummins reports the Brazil forward is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury picked up in the Selecao's FIFA World Cup quarter-finals loss to Croatia.

Cummins notes that the team expects the player to miss weeks rather than months, Spurs still does not have the results of a scan.

Despite the injury, incurred in warmups, the 25-year-old Richarlison played 84 minutes in the loss. The former Watford and Everton man finished his World Cup with three goals in four matches.

Richarlison had already missed six games this season with a calf injury.

Spurs, fourth in the table on 29 points and eight back of leaders Arsenal, are set to return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they visit 10th-place Brentford.