Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte used his Friday media availability to accuse football's governing bodies of being indifferent to the health and safety of players.

"This type of schedule is crazy," said Conte of increased fixture congestion over the midseason break for this month's World Cup in Qatar. "Many times I hear about the welfare of the players, but they are not really worried about the welfare of the players if the schedule is this. In every moment, you show that the most important thing is the show must go on."

Spurs are set to be without a trio of key players for Sunday's heavyweight clash with Liverpool. Forward Son Heung-min, winger Richarlison and defender Cristian Romero are all unavailable with injuries that could keep them out of the World Cup for South Korea, Brazil and Argentina, respectively.

The Premier League will go on hiatus after next weekend's games until Boxing Day, but there are League Cup ties scheduled for Dec. 21, only four days after the conclusion of the World Cup, something the Italian finds to be outrageous.

"We knew it was crazy to put [on] a World Cup during the league and the Champions League," Conte continued. "Honestly, it is really strange in England that we start to play three days after the final of the World Cup. We are the only country to do it. Italy, France, Spain and Portugal and other countries, they are taking time to give rest and to breathe a bit. I find it crazy that December 21, after three days from the final, we are going to play a game in the Carabao Cup. I find this crazy. After three more days, you have to play in the Premier League. The show must go on, this is the truth, but honestly I don't like it."

Through 13 matches, Spurs sit third in the table on 26 points, five back of leaders Arsenal.

After the Liverpool tie, Spurs takes on Nottingham Forest in a third-round League Cup matchup and travels to Leeds on Nov. 12 for their final action before the World Cup.