Harry Kane is set to enter the final year of his current contract and Tottenham Hotspur expect him to see it out.

The Daily Mail reports Spurs has informed Manchester United and Real Madrid that the 29-year-old England striker is not for sale.

United are longtime admirers of Kane, while Los Blancos have identified the Three Lions' all-time leading goal scorer as the preferred replacement for the departing Karim Benzema.

Kane, 29, appeared in all 38 league matches for Spurs this season, scoring 30 times. His season marked only the second time in the history of the Premier League in which a player scored 30 goals and did not win the Golden Boot, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland having scored 36 goals. The previous occasion was also Kane's when he scored 30 goals in 2017-2018 and finished as runner-up to Liverpool's Mo Salah with 32.

With Kane trailing Newcastle icon Alan Shearer by only 47 goals for most in Premier League history, there is speculation that Kane would reject any potential transfer abroad. Bayern Munich has also shown interest in Kane in the past.

The summer transfer window officially opens on July 1.