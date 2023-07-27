The trade on Tuesday which sent defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick has been voided, the CFL announced on Thursday.

Davis will return to the Tiger-Cats, and the Stampeders will retain their sixth-round selection in the 2024 CFL Draft.

As TSN's Salim Valji reported earlier on Thursday, Davis was held out of practice for the Stampeders as he had not completed his physical with the team yet.

The CFL release notes that the trade was contingent on Davis passing a physical with the Stampeders, and Danny Austin of the Calgary Sun has reported that the trade was voided because Davis failed his physical.

Davis has appeared in five games for the Tiger-Cats this season and has seven tackles, and has totalled 49 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in his seven-year CFL career.