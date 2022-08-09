TORONTO — The $1-million Queen's Plate is next for filly Moira.

Trainer Kevin Attard said Tuesday the '22 Oaks winner is expected to run in the opening jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Aug. 21 at Woodbine Racetrack.

Moira is coming off an emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks on July 24 at Woodbine.

Even more impressive was Moira winning the 1 1/8-mile race in 1:49.78 despite not wearing hind shoes.

Moira is owned by X-Men Racing, Madeket Stables LLC and SF Racing LLC. All three also have an ownership stake in Ontario-bred Messier, which was unveiled as the Queen's Plate Winterbook favourite in March.

In May, part-owner Tom Ryan left the door open to Messier possibly running in the Plate but Tuesday confirmed the horse won't be making the trip to Woodbine.

Messier was 15th in the Kentucky Derby on May 7, which was the last time he ran in a race.

"He's doing great," Ryan said in a text. "(The) timing just didn't work this time.

"Moira is an exciting representative for the team."

Four Oaks champions have gone on to win the Plate — Holy Helena (2017), Lexie Lou (2014), Inglorious (2011) and Dancethruthedawn (2001).

In 2018, Oaks runner-up Wonder Gadot won the opening leg of Canada's Triple Crown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.