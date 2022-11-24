What's the biggest threat the Lions pose to the Bills?

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is active and appears set to make his return as Buffalo takes on the Lions in Detroit Thursday.

White had been sidelined since tearing his ACL almost exactly one year ago during the Bills' matchup with the New Orleans Saints on U.S. Thanksgiving in 2021.

The @bills have CB Tre ‘Davious White active for today’s game. His first since tearing his ACL last Thanksgiving weekend.#Bills #NFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 24, 2022

The two-time Pro Bowler is in his sixth season with the Bills since being selected No. 27 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The LSU product recorded 41 combined tackles and one interception with six passes defenced in 11 games last season prior to sustaining the injury. He had a league-high six interceptions in 2019.

Buffalo enters Thursday's matchup with Detroit at 7-3 while the Lions come in at 4-6. Each team sits second in their respective divisions.