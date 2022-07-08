Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Tre Ford left Thursday's contest against the Calgary Stampeders early and did not return.

The 24-year-old first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft suffered a blow to his throwing shoulder in the first half and was seen wearing a sling on the sideline.

The University of Waterloo product completed two-of-three passing for 52 yards.

Nick Arbuckle assumed the duties under centre.

Kai Locksley made his way into the game, but was sidelined in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

The team has not yet commented on his status. .