52m ago
Elks' Ford leaves game early vs. Stampeders
Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Tre Ford left Thursday's contest against the Calgary Stampeders early and did not return.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft suffered a blow to his throwing shoulder in the first half and was seen wearing a sling on the sideline.
The University of Waterloo product completed two-of-three passing for 52 yards.
Nick Arbuckle assumed the duties under centre.
Kai Locksley made his way into the game, but was sidelined in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.
The team has not yet commented on his status. .