Elks quarterback Tre Ford is finished his stint on the six-game injured list and is expected to be healthy enough to join Edmonton when they start practising this week, tweets TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in July suffered in Week 5's lopsided loss to the Calgary Stampeders. The rookie pivot made his first CFL start the week before, leading the Elks to a 29-25 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Taylor Cornelius took over the starting job in Ford's absence. The Elks have gone 2-5 in that span and sit last in the Western Conference at 3-9.

In five games so far this season, Ford has 219 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. This is his first CFL season after being selected in the first round of the CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo.