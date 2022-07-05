It didn't take Tre Watson long to land on his feet as after being released by the Montreal Alouettes on Monday he was quickly signed by the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday.

"Montreal, all I can say is thank you. You will always be the place that I was able to resurrect my football career and that means the world to me. Things always happen for a reason and although we may now know in that moment, it’s what was best," Watson said on Twitter about his time with the Alouettes.

Watson, 26, was in his second year with the Alouettes after signing with them in 2021 where he played in eight games, recording 14 total tackles.

Four games into the 2022 season, Watson has tallied 17 defensive tackles and a sack.