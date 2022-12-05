Shortstop Trea Turner has agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal also includes a full no-trade clause.

Widely considered as the top free agent available this winter after Aaron Judge, Turner slashed .298/.343/.466 in 160 games last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also stole 27 bases, hit 21 home runs and drove in a career high 100 runs while making the National League All-Star Team for the second time in his career.

The 2022 season was his second in Los Angeles after coming over from the Washington Nationals, along with three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, in a deal involving multiple prospects at the trade deadline in 2021.

Turner spent seven seasons with the Nats, helping them to their first World Series title in 2019.

The Boynton Beach, Fla., native is a career .302 hitter across 849 regular-season games.