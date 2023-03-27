DUNEDIN, Fla. — Trea Turner hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Monday in spring training baseball action.

Turner's homer off Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt in the second inning gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead after Bryson Stott opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first.

The Jays cut the lead to 4-1 in the fifth when Nathan Lukes scored on a PK Morris groundout.

Lukes added another run for Toronto with an RBI triple in the sixth, before Leandro Pineda capped the scoring for Philadelphia with a solo shot in the ninth off Canadian reliever Jordan Romano.

Bassitt allowed four earned runs on eight hits while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings in picking up the loss.

Toronto right-hander Trevor Richards struck out five in 2 1/3 innings of no-hit relief.

Winning pitcher Taijuan Walker struck out five and allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings.

The Phillies played the second half of the game without catcher JT Realmuto, who was ejected in the fourth inning by home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg under puzzling circumstances.

Rosenberg went to drop a ball into Realmuto's glove, but the Phillies catcher pulled his glove away.

Rosenberg immediately signalled for Realmuto to be ejected. The catcher appeared surprised by the decision and argued his case along with Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

Toronto (17-14) wraps up its pre-season schedule Tuesday against the Phillies in Clearwater, Fla.

The Blue Jays open their 2023 regular season Thursday at St. Louis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2023.