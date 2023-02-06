QB Harris expected to sign with Roughriders in free agency

It is believed that quarterback Trevor Harris will sign with the Saskatchewan Roughriders once the Canadian Football League's free agency period begins at noon EST on Feb. 14, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

It is believed that Trevor Harris will sign with the #Riders when free agency opens on Feb 14. I’m told Sask offered him a 2 year deal. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/LvTPiXRnLA — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 7, 2023

Lalji adds that the Roughriders have offered the veteran Harris a two-year deal.

Harris, 36, threw for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 2022, helping the Montreal Alouettes finish second in the East Division at 9-9. Harris threw for 362 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes' Eastern Semi-Final loss to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.

The Waldo, Ohio native and Edinboro University product completed his second season with the Alouettes after being acquired by them mid-season in 2021.

Roughriders' 2022 starter, Cody Fajardo, has not been re-signed by the team.

The 30-year-old Californian threw for 3,360 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Roughriders finished fourth in the Western Division with a record of 6-12.