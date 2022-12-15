The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Trevor Moore to a five-year, $21 million contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

The contract runs through the 2027-28 season.

Moore, 27, has seven goals and 11 assists in 32 games this season.

The Thousand Oaks, Calif., native was acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs in February 2020.

Moore has 42 goals and 65 helpers in 236 career regular-season games.