16m ago
Kings sign F Moore to five-year, $21M extension
The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Trevor Moore to a five-year, $21 million contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The contract runs through the 2027-28 season.
Moore, 27, has seven goals and 11 assists in 32 games this season.
The Thousand Oaks, Calif., native was acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs in February 2020.
Moore has 42 goals and 65 helpers in 236 career regular-season games.