The San Francisco 49ers have officially named Trey Lance their starting quarterback for the upcoming season, moving on from former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

"We've moved on to Trey," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday. "This is Trey's team."

Shanahan added that he, general manager John Lynch, and Garoppolo spoke on Tuesday morning and everyone is on the same page regarding the shift to Lance.

Shanahan says they don't plan on Garoppolo practicing with the team. Expects the physical to go well today, as it did with Garoppolo's doctor. Hope is that a trade to a team Garoppolo wants to go to comes together ASAP.



The team does not plan on Garappolo practicing with the team with the hope that a trade to a team the quarterback wants to go to comes together quickly.

Lance, 22, was Garoppolo's backup for most of the 2021-22 season but did appear in six games (two starts) while Garoppolo was injured, completing 41-of-71 passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns to go along with two interceptions. The dual-threat QB also rushed 38 times for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Lance was selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

Garoppolo, 30, was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round (62nd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was acquired by the 49ers midway through the 2017 season. Last season, he threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Garoppolo played in 45 games over five seasons (2017-21) for the 49ers, throwing for 11,162 yards, 66 touchdowns and 38 interceptions while completing 67.7 per cent of his passes. He led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV, where they fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2021, Garoppolo and the 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams.