Trios action highlights AEW Rampage on TSN+

Lio Rush faces Komander, Top Flight and Action Andretti team up to face Dark Order, La Faccion Ingobernable battle The Butcher, BEEF, and JD Drake and Leila Grey takes on Queen Aminata.

Watch AEW Rampage LIVE, Friday at 10pm ET, 7 pm PT with a subscription to TSN+

--

Lio Rush vs. Komander

Lio Rush is known for getting into fast paced, action packed matches. Expect no different when he meets Komander on Rampage.

Rush will be aiming for a better result after suffering losses to a debuting Shelton Benjamin and most recently to Ricochet on last week’s episode of Collision.

Komander meanwhile will have to try not to look past Friday’s match to the challenge that awaits him on Saturday when he takes on Kyle Fletcher.

One of these high flyers will leave Wolstein Center in Cleveland with much needed momentum after picking up the victory.

--

Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) and Action Andretti vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

Two teams that have had recent run ins with the Blackpool Combat Club will meet after hatching a plan to get closer to the World Trios champions.

Top Flight and Dark Order have had to come to each other’s aide after post-match attacks from the BCC and now want to get in the ring with each other to prove they are the top Trios teams in the promotion.

Leader and World Champion Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir and Trios title holders Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and PAC have begun a reign of terror in AEW and one of these teams will take a big step towards getting another shot at their gold.

--

La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Beast Mortos and Dralistico) vs. The Butcher, JD Drake and Beef

While the first Trios match is about mutual respect and eventually facing a common enemy, La Faccion Ingobernable will meet The Butcher, JD Drake and Beef in a physical battle of big men trying to do damage.

Last week on Rampage, The Beast Mortos defeated Beef in a one-on-one match that eventually devolved into LFI attacking both Beef and JD Drake, who was also ringside for the contest.

Now, with the Butcher by their side, they will try to enact a measure of revenge on LFI, in what is sure to be a hard-hitting fight.

--

Leila Grey vs. Queen Aminata

After tangling with TBS and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Mercedes Moné and her muscle Kamille, Queen Aminata will aim to start her path towards another title shot when she faces Leila Grey.

Grey recently dropped a match against Women’s World Championship No. 1 contender Anna Jay and will also be trying to get back into the win column and back on the path to gold.

--

Also on Rampage:

Taya Valkyrie will be in action.