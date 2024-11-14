TSN among Canadian broadcast partners for 2024-25 PWHL season

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has announced it lineup of Canadian national broadcast partners for the 2024-25 season, with TSN, RDS, and CBC/Radio-Canada returning and Prime Video added to the lineup, collectively delivering all 90 games of the upcoming regular-season, including exclusive French-language coverage of all 30 Montréal Victoire games.

PWHL coverage on TSN and RDS begins on Saturday, Nov. 30 when the Montréal Victoire host the Ottawa Charge at 5pm et live on TSN and RDS. The game is the first of 57 to be carried by TSN throughout the League’s second season.

“Building on the momentum of a historically successful inaugural season, TSN and RDS are incredibly proud to work alongside the PWHL as the league enters its sophomore year,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “As we prepare for puck drop on the 2024-25 PWHL season, we are dedicated to delivering the most comprehensive broadcast schedule – showcasing the best of women’s hockey with more games and unparalleled coverage.”

Canadian coverage of the semifinal round of the PWHL Playoffs will be split exclusively between TSN/RDS and Prime Video. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Finals.

“The consistent visibility and accessibility of PWHL games in partnership with TSN and RDS, CBC/Radio-Canada, and Prime Video is a win for the League, but most importantly for our fans in Canada,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “The composition of our Canadian broadcast schedule reflects a growing interest in women’s hockey and a commitment from our partners to showcase the PWHL to fans and new audiences on a variety of platforms.”