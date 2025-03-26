PWHL on TSN: Sceptres at Fleet

Two of the top three choices to win the Walter Cup will meet tonight in Boston when the Toronto Sceptres visit the Boston Fleet on TSN.

Toronto is currently -111 in a game that has hovered around a pick’em at FanDuel.

Walter Cup Winner

Victoire +250

Sceptres +360 <<

Fleet +400 <<

Frost +420

Charge +550

Sirens +900

>> Tonight on TSN: Sceptres -111 at Fleet -108

NHL: Canucks at Islanders

The Vancouver Canucks didn’t play last night but their odds to make the playoffs ballooned from +290 to +420 after the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames both won their respective games. Vancouver is +105 to win tonight on the Island.

Western Conference - To Make The Playoffs

GP Points Odds

Wild 72 85 -1600

Blues 73 83 -130

Flames 70 79 +180

Canucks 71 78 +400 <<

Utah 71 75 +1200

>> Tonight: Canucks +105 at Islanders -126

The New York Islanders also didn’t play last night but unlike the Canucks, their odds to make the playoffs shortened dramatically after the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings all lost on Tuesday night. Their odds to make the playoffs were cut from +400 to +230.

Eastern Conference - To Make The Playoffs

GP Points Odds

Senators 70 79 -4000

Canadiens 70 75 +180

Islanders 70 74 +230

Rangers 72 74 +300

Blue Jackets 70 73 +400

Red Wings 71 72 +1100

Also of note, FanDuel has the Devils at -235 to win in Chicago tonight and -6000 to make the playoffs as the current third seed in the Metropolitan Division.

Atlantic Division Race Heats Up

Toronto’s odds to win the Atlantic Division were cut from +185 to +175 following last night’s win over the Flyers. The Maple Leafs and Panthers are tied for the best record in the division with two more head-to-head meetings to go. Toronto also plays Tampa Bay one more time. The Lightning are just two points back of Toronto and Florida after last night’s win over the Penguins.

Atlantic Division Winner

GP PTS Odds

Panthers 71 89 -115

Maple Leafs 71 89 +175

Lightning 71 87 +380

Jets Gain On Capitals In Presidents’ Trophy Race

The Winnipeg Jets failed to win in regulation last night but did gain a point on the Washington Capitals in the Presidents’ Trophy race. Winnipeg’s odds to finish with the league’s best record were cut from +320 to +185 at FanDuel. Washington went from -360 to -210.

Presidents’ Trophy Winner

3/25 Current

Capitals -360 -210

Jets +320 +185

*Jets beat Capitals 3-2 in OT on Tuesday

The Gr8 Chase Continues With No. 889

Alex Ovechkin scored career goal No. 889 last night to climb within six goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record. Ovechkin’s odds to break the record this season were cut from -114 to -164 at FanDuel.

Will Ovechkin Score 895th Career Goal This Season

Yes -164

No +125