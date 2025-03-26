Sceptres-Fleet set to clash on TSN, Canucks odds to make playoffs lengthen
PWHL on TSN: Sceptres at Fleet
Two of the top three choices to win the Walter Cup will meet tonight in Boston when the Toronto Sceptres visit the Boston Fleet on TSN.
Toronto is currently -111 in a game that has hovered around a pick’em at FanDuel.
Walter Cup Winner
Victoire +250
Sceptres +360 <<
Fleet +400 <<
Frost +420
Charge +550
Sirens +900
>> Tonight on TSN: Sceptres -111 at Fleet -108
NHL: Canucks at Islanders
The Vancouver Canucks didn’t play last night but their odds to make the playoffs ballooned from +290 to +420 after the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames both won their respective games. Vancouver is +105 to win tonight on the Island.
Western Conference - To Make The Playoffs
GP Points Odds
Wild 72 85 -1600
Blues 73 83 -130
Flames 70 79 +180
Canucks 71 78 +400 <<
Utah 71 75 +1200
>> Tonight: Canucks +105 at Islanders -126
The New York Islanders also didn’t play last night but unlike the Canucks, their odds to make the playoffs shortened dramatically after the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings all lost on Tuesday night. Their odds to make the playoffs were cut from +400 to +230.
Eastern Conference - To Make The Playoffs
GP Points Odds
Senators 70 79 -4000
Canadiens 70 75 +180
Islanders 70 74 +230
Rangers 72 74 +300
Blue Jackets 70 73 +400
Red Wings 71 72 +1100
Also of note, FanDuel has the Devils at -235 to win in Chicago tonight and -6000 to make the playoffs as the current third seed in the Metropolitan Division.
Atlantic Division Race Heats Up
Toronto’s odds to win the Atlantic Division were cut from +185 to +175 following last night’s win over the Flyers. The Maple Leafs and Panthers are tied for the best record in the division with two more head-to-head meetings to go. Toronto also plays Tampa Bay one more time. The Lightning are just two points back of Toronto and Florida after last night’s win over the Penguins.
Atlantic Division Winner
GP PTS Odds
Panthers 71 89 -115
Maple Leafs 71 89 +175
Lightning 71 87 +380
Jets Gain On Capitals In Presidents’ Trophy Race
The Winnipeg Jets failed to win in regulation last night but did gain a point on the Washington Capitals in the Presidents’ Trophy race. Winnipeg’s odds to finish with the league’s best record were cut from +320 to +185 at FanDuel. Washington went from -360 to -210.
Presidents’ Trophy Winner
3/25 Current
Capitals -360 -210
Jets +320 +185
*Jets beat Capitals 3-2 in OT on Tuesday
The Gr8 Chase Continues With No. 889
Alex Ovechkin scored career goal No. 889 last night to climb within six goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record. Ovechkin’s odds to break the record this season were cut from -114 to -164 at FanDuel.
Will Ovechkin Score 895th Career Goal This Season
Yes -164
No +125