TSN, CTV named official Canadian broadcaster of Invictus Games in 2025

Bell Media has been named the official Canadian broadcast partner of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

The international sporting event, featuring wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans, will take place in Vancouver and Whistler from Feb. 8-16, 2025.

“It’s an honour to extend our partnership with the Invictus Games to showcase this international sporting community, and their stories of unparalleled courage and resiliency,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. "As the Invictus Games returns to Canada next year in Vancouver and Whistler, together we celebrate the indomitable spirit of these extraordinary service members."

The Opening Ceremony will take place on TSN and CTV. TSN will also produce a daily recap show, highlighting the best moments from the eight-day event. The 2025 Invictus Games will feature 11 sports and up to 550 competitors from 25 nations. For the first time ever, six winter sports will be included in the event.

“We want to touch the hearts of Canadians everywhere through Bell Media’s broadcast channels of the Ceremonies and sporting events of the Invictus Games 2025,” said Scott Moore, CEO, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. “We look forward to working with Bell Media to tell the stories from the first-ever Winter hybrid Games, both those of the competitors and their supportive families and friends. We hope to inspire Canadians and celebrate the courageous and unconquerable Invictus spirit that lives in all of us.”

This will be the seventh version of the Invictus Games and include sports such as alpine skiing and snowboarding, biathlon, nordic skiing, skeleton, wheelchair curling, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014.